On the evening of August 26, while patrolling for a dog at large in West Crestview, a Maryville subdivision, Maryville Police Sergeant John Vaught and Maryville citizen Sydney Fannon noticed light smoke coming from the roof vent of a house.

Vaught reported it to dispatch, and Maryville Fire Department was notified.

Vaught entered the residence for a quick investigation and reported smoke and heat on the second floor. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire. No one was home at the time.

Fire units arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire without incident, containing it to a second story bathroom.

“The vigilance of these two individuals undoubtedly saved this home from extreme damage,” noted the Maryville Police post on social media. “If this fire had been unnoticed for another 10 minutes, the outcome would have been entirely different.”