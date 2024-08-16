Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/8/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Snyder & Associates and Thomas’ Lawn Care, LLC.; liquor license for Skidmore Fire Protection District

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage; sheriff to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for equipment; road and bridge to M. Henggeler for uniform reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff report for July 2024; Northwest Missouri State University invite to annual fall all-employee meeting

Discussed the graffiti removal on the courthouse pillars.

The commissioners reviewed an email from Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, on the Change Order to ECC on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. Major Scott Wedlock and Captain Austin Hann stopped in to discuss the parameters of the water system in correlation with the laundry. Discussed updates on the doors, control system and sprinkler system.

Reviewed an email from Snyder and Associates with updates on the soft match credits. The balance as of May 31, 2024 was $2,435,962.94. The commission discussed the soft match trades that have been proposed by Hickey, Carroll and Dade Counties. Also reviewed the soft match bridge request package for Bridge #0657008.

Curtis Lewis, Graham Graham Fire Protection District board member, stopped in to discuss funding for a new fire hall. The commission directed him to NWMO Regional Council.

Hann and Wedlock discussed office changes and personnel incentives through insurance. A tour of the sheriff’s office space was taken.

Spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding questions on BRO-R074(65).

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jacobsen stopped in to have the commission review and sign a letter to MoDOT on threatened and endangered species review, LPA Services Invoice No. 4 both on BRO-R074(65). Also reviewed and signed LPA Services Invoice No. 7 on BRO-R074(64).

Lori Haws, Seeds of Resilience, stopped in to meet with the commission to discuss the Seeds of Resilience program and request funds. No funding is currently available, the program will be added to the waiting list should any funding open up.

A concerned Grant Township citizen called in regarding a bridge in the City of Barnard. Commissioners referred them to the mayor of Barnard.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/15/2024.