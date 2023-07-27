Departmental reports were presented at the July 17 Maryville Parks and Recreation Board meeting.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain. Sand volleyball has ended, and coed softball play continues on Tuesday and Thursday nights. MPR is also preparing for fall youth baseball and fall youth soccer.

Events and Marking Bailey Fergison. Post interactions on Facebook are up 20 percent. Instagram has 1,058 followers, and stories have helped with engagement. TikTok has gained 70 followers in the last two months. Summer camp is two weeks in and going well and daily snacks have been donated by local businesses. July is Parks and Recreation month, there are free crafts in different parks each week. Yoga in the Park was July 17, and the Princess Party will be on July 29. Fall fest will take place on September 16, with vendors, games and a petting zoo.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. With the major wind damage from the June 29 storm, there has been plenty to clean-up. Staff has been prepping baseball and softball fields and sand volleyball courts for play. The amphitheatre is ready for the the last summer concert.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. All A/C units are working again. The June 29 storm took out the gym unit, but it has since been repaired and is working properly. Everything is going well with the splash pad, and there have been some leaks in the MCC roof which will be studied.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed for the rest of the summer and fall semester. There have been lots of Optum members within the last month, and there are currently 69 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. There continues to be rentals for Men’s Forum, Rotary and Lions Club. There are four weeks remaining in the aquatic season, and everything is going well. Water aerobics on Tuesday/Thursday are full. The swim team has finished, and had over 90 swimmers. Private and group swim lessons are almost completely full and going very well. The MAC had the first of three safety audits on June 25.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. Emily Dew was introduced as the new recreation and sports coordinator. She is a recent Northwest Missouri State graduate in exercise science. MPR is currently negotiating on a fee for the Aquatic Feasibility Study. Stubblefield has been working with City Manager Greg McDanel on a few items. MPR is looking to see if they can be included in the city’s next round of certifications of participation, as well including the accessibility RFP in a matching grant that the city is working on. MPR is also working with the city on a firm selection for engineering services at Sunrise Bark Park. Stubblefield is continuing to meet with ballfield and drainage specialists about issues. Progress is being made with the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play restrooms as well.

A quote was received from AB Creative, De Soto, KS, to complete turf around the splashpad for $37,447. Since the restroom project is coming in below projected cost, Stubblefield contacted the Gladys Rickard Trust Board members that granted the $91,000 for the restroom project, asking if MPR could use the remaining amount for the turf. The members agreed that any remaining money can be used for projects with the splash pad. The MPR board approved the bid from AB Creative.