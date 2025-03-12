Editor’s note: Much of this article was drawn from Dean Heflin’s funeral program as a eulogy.

Dean Heflin lived a life rooted in simplicity and nature. Born and raised on a farm in rural Northwest Missouri, he spent his entire life cultivating his love for the land, rockhounding, fishing and carving.

The estate rock and artifact collections of Heflin, who died in August 2024, will be offered in 177 lots for sale during the Saturday, March 15 auction at the Maryville Legion Hall, 1104 East Fifth. Auctioneer Liz Hunt will be working the auction of Lake Superior and honey agates, mammoth and mastodon bones, ancient buffalo skulls, Native American arrowheads and axe heads, jade, carved boar tusks and much more beginning at 9:30 am. There is a preview set for 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 14. All of the sale’s proceeds will benefit mission trips by the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

An artisan, skilled lapidarist, whittler and poet, Heflin crafted nature’s raw treasures into beautiful works of art. His connection to God’s gifts extended through all aspects of his life, from weather recording and fishing to working as a missionary.

He donated one of his wood carvings, Bucking Bronco, to the Pickering Lions Club, a treasured piece of local history. His work also graces the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph and the Nodaway County Historical Society. He was a long-time member of the Missouri Valley Gem & Mineral Society.

He was particularly drawn to agates, and he had a remarkable talent for hand-polishing them to reveal their striking colors and intricate patterns. Some of his most cherished works came from agates, jade, seashells and petrified wood. In his own words, “It’s just time…time is the secret.” He believed in taking the time to perfect his creations, letting the material speak to him, and simply allowing the process to unfold. His keen eye for detail and patience made him a master at crafting artistic pieces, transforming stones into true treasures.

Heflin quietly exuded the love of Christ in all his interactions. He was known for his kindness, compassion, and peace; a steady presence in the lives of those who knew him. Whether teaching Sunday School, leading mission trips, or simply sharing a quiet moment on the farm, his influence was profound. He was a faithful weather recorder, a poet whose words were published in magazines, and a devoted family man who cherished his wife, stepson, stepdaughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“As you explore this unique auction of Dean Heflin’s cherished rocks and minerals, you are invited to honor a man whose legacy of artistry, faith, and reverence for the natural world will continue to inspire those who knew him and those who will come to appreciate his beautiful collection,” noted the sale brochure. Hunt can be reached for questions about the offering at 660.254.1769.