The North Star Advocacy Center, the Maryville area domestic violence and sexual abuse shelter for families, will be hosting a fun evening as a fundraiser again this year.

On Thursday, March 20, the event, held at the Northwest Missouri State Ag Learning Center, will begin with a cash bar at 5 pm. The dinner will be served at 6 pm.

The shelter notes their services have expanded since its 2003 beginning to offering crisis management, case management, court advocacy, a 24-hour crisis hotline, a hospital-based advocacy for sexual offenses, community and school education, a local sexual assault response team and a residential shelter. The service area is Nodaway County as well as Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth Counties.

Then the event will have several activities that have proved to be fun and successful, according to Executive Director Linda Mattson.

Throughout the evening silent auction of items such as Chiefs and Royals tickets and a mini football helmet signed by Justin Reid with a certificate of authenticity, a Dewalt drill, a Milwaukee battery, skin care products, bourbon package, a handmade quilt and a home theater projector as well as other items.

A fun dollar-paddle auction will allow attendees to “bid” on each item for one dollar or buy an “all-in” paddle. Some of the items are homemade cinnamon rolls and other baked goods, an oil change, television firestick, gift cards and one-touch fitness tracker.

The final highlight of the evening will be a live auction that will feature a seven-night stay at a condo in Jamaica that is a two bedroom, one bathroom, full equipped kitchen, laundry and wifi which sits on two acres with a private beach front property in Runaway Bay. It is within walking distance to five restaurants and there is a night security guard. The trip must be scheduled three weeks in advance and should be taken before March 26, 2026. Transportation and food are not included. The value of the trip is $4,500, with the minimum bid to be $3,000. Those unable to attend the evening may place a bid by calling Mattson at the shelter, 660.562.2320.

There is a traditional raffle also being offered for a five-night stay in a Cancun all-inclusive resort including airfare. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $100 each. There will be one winner of the trip however the other tickets sold will allow the buyer to have a 70 percent Missouri tax credit. Contact the shelter to purchase. The winner will be drawn at the March 20 event.

The event’s admission and dinner are free of charge, however reservations must be made in advance by calling the shelter to allow for dinner and space availability. Payment for any of the activities and their items may be made by cash, check or Venmo.