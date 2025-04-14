The Clearmont City Council met on March 18 and discussed recent issues with residents not receiving water bills.

Residents have expressed frustrations about not receiving timely water bills for a few months. Mayor Byron Clark accepted blame for not getting the water billing system switched over in a timely manner. He told residents that it is in the process and should be done soon, and that all late fees will be waived. Clark also mentioned that a time would be set up for citizens to get a tutorial on how to use the new online system. The council also discussed with Dianna Logan the possibility of setting up a drop box at her residence when she takes over the water clerk position, and she was in agreement with the idea. Residents have also had complaints about the city having low water pressure.

Resident Ed Hayes suggested that the city financial reports should include deposit details, similar to his church’s financial statements. Hayes also inquired about a fire hydrant near his residence, but was directed to contact the fire department directly as they operate independently.

Resident Patty McElroy had complaints about city streets that were redone last year, as she thinks they have excessive gravel.

Mowing bids will be reviewed at next month’s meeting.