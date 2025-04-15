Easter Egg hunts are coming up for Nodaway County children.

Here are the upcoming hunts:

• April 17 – First Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt at Beal Park, Maryville, 5 pm.

Easter Egg Hunt at Clearmont City Park, children ages 12 and under, 6 pm. Organizers are looking for donations which may be sent to 19252 State Highway B, Clearmont, MO.

• April 19 – Maryville Host Lions Club and HyVee presents 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Donaldson-Westside Park, photos with the Easter Bunny, 9:30 am; Easter Egg Hunts ages three and under, 10 to 10:10 am; ages four and five, 10:10 to 10:20 am; ages six and seven, 10:20 to 10:30 am; ages eight, 10:30 to 10:40 am. In case of rain, event will be held at Maryville Community Center.

Easter Egg Hunt at Hopkins Park, sponsored by Hopkins Community Club, 2 pm. Easter Bunny will be there.

• April 20 – Easter Egg Hunt and Sunday School at First United Methodist Church, 10 am.

Easter Egg Hunt at The Bridge Church after the 11 am Easter Service.