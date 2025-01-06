Northbound and southbound Interstate 29 is open from mile marker 110 near Rock Port in Atchison County to mile marker 56 north of St. Joseph in Andrew County. The interstate was closed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol yesterday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. due to winter weather conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to continue avoiding travel through today, Monday, Jan. 6, as crews work continuously to clear roadways across the state. For more information on roadway conditions please visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at: https://traveler.modot.org/ map/

