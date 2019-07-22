The July 16 meeting of the Clearmont City Council dealt with regular agenda items, plus the law-making process of instituting a truck noise ordinance.

City Clerk Linda Babcock presented a draft ordinance concerning the use of jake brakes on trucks within the town. While the increased truck traffic has been partially due to the flooding issue and closing of 1-29, the council decided to go ahead with the implementing of the ordinance. The council approved the first reading and Babcock will post the ordinance. At the August meeting, the council will read and vote on the proposed ordinance.

Councilwoman Nell Cowden provided the city with a sign to be placed near the yard waste area for the town which reads, “No Dumping By Ordinance of the County Commission.” This sign is meant to inform residents no other trash is to be placed at the area.

A water sewer report was given by Councilman Herb Snodderley who noted the pivot has started in the lagoon, bids are still coming for an electrical panel at the water pumps and McGuire Iron will give a proposal for a maintenance program for the water tower.

Summer street maintenance will begin once five more loads of gravel come to town. It will begin on about half of the streets with ditching to be completed prior to street work.

The council spoke to the current weed ordinance and it was decided letters will be sent and flags will be placed on residences which are in violation.

The council ended the meeting by going into closed session for the topic of personnel.