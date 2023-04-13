At the March 21 Clearmont City Council meeting, it was approved for Danny Evans to mow the city parks and buildings’ lots for $125 per mowing.

The city also received a certificate of recognition from workman’s comp for being accident free for the last 10 years.

Brenda Snodderley presented a rotation schedule to flush fire hydrants. They are scheduled to be flushed in the spring and in the fall. The council discussed the need for protection on hydrants that have been damaged in the past, and ballards will be purchased for protection. Dianna Logan also expressed concerns over late water bills. The city will post a job opening for a water bill clerk. Applicants will be reviewed in April. The north valve at the lagoon needs repair and will be discussed again in the future.

Two designs for the city sign were presented at the meeting. A design was chosen and will be taken to Circle C with the proper dimensions.