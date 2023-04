North Nodaway is going to present the play “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” at 7 pm, Friday, April 14 and 1 pm, Sunday, April 16 at The Roxy, 318 East Barnard Street, Hopkins.

Cast members are, bottom to top: Kackie Wray, Amy Richards, Katie Parman, Addalea Barcus, Lacy Riley, Elden Whipple, Ellaina Renfro, Morgan Pope, Olivia Renfro, Casey Wray and Gannon Volner.

Tickets are $7 each and may be purchased from a cast member or at the door.