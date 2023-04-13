“Haphazardly Ever After” written by Jeff Fluharty will be presented by the students at West Nodaway School with the production beginning at 6:30 pm, Saturday, April 15.Cast members of the West Nodaway “Haphazardly Ever After” play are, front: Adisyn Frame, Emma Young, Ella Grace, Camryn Brady, Briley Holladay, Anastyn Nielson, Sarah Young, Jaylee Wynn, Michael Cook; middle: Kaylee Hutchison, Wan Nakchuay EmaleeWynn, Brody McGinness, Bella Walker, Jodi Andrews, Violet Reasoner; back: Ireland Mackenzie, Ava Graham, Ethan Rohr, Kayden Conn, Collin Kinsella, Patience Smith, Brandt McHugh, Eva Comstock and Portia McKenzie. Not pictured is Gabe Weiland.

“Tons of magical fun awaits in this one-of-a-kind fractured fairy tale farce,” Director Linda Babcock said.

Only general admission tickets for $5 are currently available and may be purchased at the door. For more information, call 660.725.3317.