The summertime staple of Vacation Bible School is available for Nodaway County children.

Listed are the submissions of Nodaway County churches:

July 6-8: First Christian Church, Burlington Jct., “Splashing Good Time.”

July 11-15: First Baptist Church, Maryville, “Concrete and Cranes: Building on the Love of Jesus,” free to children ages three to sixth grade, 6 to 8 pm. Register at fbcmaryville.com.

July 19-23: Hopkins Christian Church and Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, “Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good,” free for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, first night begins at 5:30 pm, other nights 6 to 8:15 pm at Christian Church. Bring a plain white T-shirt for crafts. Program is Sunday, July 25.

July 25-27: First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville, “Rocky Railway VBS,” 6 to 8:30 pm, light dinner served at 5:30 pm, cost is $5 per child. Register at forms.gle/zzVHQEzWdQi9uFWg7.

July 25-29: Barnard Christian Church, “Game On!,”for ages pre-K through sixth grade, 5:30 to 7:30 pm. A meal will be provided. For questions or to register, contact Emily Oliver at eoliver@stgregorysschool.org.

July 26-29: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis, Maryville, “Kids Bible Timeline,” a four-day journey through foundational stories from Scripture, four-year-olds through eighth grade, 8:30 am to noon; 11:15 am pick-up for pre-K.

July 26-30: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, 9 am to noon. Register at laurastreet.com.

August 1-4: The Bridge, 1122 South Main, Maryville, “Discovery of Adventure Island,”free dinner for preschool through fourth grade provided at 6 pm, VBS is from 6:30 to 8 pm.