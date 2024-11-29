Hazel’s Gowns offer local treasures for women, children

By Kathryn Rice

Hazel’s Gowns located at 24722 Business Highway 71, Maryville, is ready for Black Friday with a 25 percent off of everything in the store for customers.

Hazel Gowns will also be running a 15 percent off special on everything in the store through Christmas Eve.

The store is named after Owner Christy Frueh’s grandmother because she thought it was such an elegant name. It’s perfect for her shop which offers wedding gowns, prom dresses, formal wear for women including mother-of-the-bride dresses, slacks, sweaters, blouses, FFA officer attire, shoes, jewelry, clothes for boys and girls sized birth to 14 including white first communion dresses.

The shop carries sizes 0 to 36 women. In prom and “hop” dresses it carries 0 to 4X. If the fit is not quite right, Seamstress Pat Wyatt is there to help. Wyatt also has a rack of one-of-a-kind tops which she has made available to shoppers.

On wedding dresses, if the bride likes certain features about two different dresses, Casablanca will do a sketch to combine the two into one perfect dress. After the bride approves, it takes four months to receive the dress.

Hazel’s Gowns has catalogs and can take special orders. If someone sees a dress they like but it’s not in their size, Frueh will bend over backward to acquire it or one similar in the correct size.

For more information, Hazel’s Gowns is on Facebook at Hazel’sGowns; Instagram at hazels_gowns; and TicToc at hazels.gowns. Online orders can be made at its website hazelsgowns.square.site.

The shop hours are 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Friday and 10 am to 4 pm, Saturdays. The phone number is 660.254.2175.