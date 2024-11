The seventh annual Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served from 11 am to 1 pm, Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 28 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. The full Thanksgiving dinner is a freewill donation and is open to the public.

Dine-in, pick-up or home delivery is available. To place your order, donate a dessert, make a monetary donation or volunteer, call 660.562.3999.