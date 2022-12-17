By Kathryn Rice

Working on your Christmas gift list? Chances are that most people you know are wishing for a little spruce-up or a big change in their home. Or better yet, maybe it’s time to give yourself a Christmas gift.

Stop in at Eckards, 118 West Main Street, Stanberry, where you can find quick gifts like area rugs and gift certificates or bring in your plans and start preparing for your own project.

Sales Manager Cara Mattson strives to make the experience as fun and painless as possible. Whether you are looking to build a new home or maybe just needing something to give a fresh spark to your kitchen or bath, Eckard’s can help you all the way.

Sometimes, something as simple as new cabinet hardware or a new paint color can change the way you feel in your favorite space.

“After making sure my customer has all the information they need, my number one priority is to try to make the project as fun and stress-free as possible. We get silly around here.” Mattson said. “I enjoy the challenge of helping people get quality material, in the looks they love, in the budget they have. If we can laugh along the way, why not? ”

Eckards was established in Stanberry in 1960. The company now has stores in Carrollton, Bethany, St. Joseph, Kansas City and Savannah, GA. Mattson has worked at Eckards for 28 years.

The company carries all types of flooring, cabinetry, counter tops, Benjamin Moore paint, Onyx countertops and showers, area rugs and much more.

“The special treasure we offer is customer service. We do everything we can to make sure you know what you are buying, that you get a competitive price and that we make the process as easy for you as possible.” Mattson said.

Eckard’s hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 1 pm, Saturday. It will be closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of the holidays.