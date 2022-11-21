Downtown Maryville will be hosting the annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 pm, Friday, December 2. The parade route will begin on North Main Street at Franklin Park and end at the Downtown Pocket Park, Third and Main.

This is the second year that Downtown Maryville has hosted the parade since its inception in 2014. The parade has become a holiday tradition led by a local celebrity, The Grinch and features holiday-themed floats, festive walkers, and a special appearance from Santa Claus. After the parade, children will be able to visit Santa at the shelter house in the Pocket Park.

Businesses, organizations, and groups are invited to participate in the parade. Participation in the parade is free and individuals interested in signing up can do so online at downtownmaryvillemo.com or by contacting Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison at ddavision@maryville.org.