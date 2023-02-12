Super Bowl Champions, 1967-2022.

This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 57th game since starting in 1967. 21 different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh and New England, with six trophies each, lead all teams, followed by Dallas and San Francisco with five each, Green Bay & New York Giants each have four. This year’s game pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. *Oakland’s 3 wins include one while they were in Los Angeles (1984), and Baltimore’s 3 wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts (1971).