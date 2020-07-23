Harriett Elaine Howard, 88, Maryville, formerly of Burlington Jct., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born December 26, 1931, in Clarinda, IA, to Emmett D. and Margaret J. Sunderman.

She went to Immanuel Lutheran Christian School near Clarinda, then graduated from Clarinda High School.

On January 14, 1951, she married Harley “Junior” Howard in Clarinda. He preceded her in death September 22, 2000.

Graveside service and burial will be at 10 am on Friday, July 24 at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. Friends can stop by Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 23 to sign the register book. The family will not be in attendance, and masks will be required inside the building.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville.

