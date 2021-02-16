Young entrepreneurs will again have the opportunity to learn and build a business with guidance from the Fourth Annual Children’s Business Fair (CBF) sponsored by the Maryville Public Library.

The first informational meeting is at 5:30 pm, Thursday, March 4 in the basement of the library. To allow for social distancing, young entrepreneurs who have participated before do not need to attend the informational meeting.

Applications will be available at the front desk for returning participants beginning on March 4 and at the meeting for new participants and will be due Saturday, April 3.

CBF, based on the national Acton Children’s Business Fair, is an entrepreneurial program that has youth, from age eight through high school, take a business idea from thought to business plan and on to a one-day marketplace in which they can earn profits and compete for awards and cash prizes. Participants in the fair need to live in a Nodaway County school district to be eligible for the competition.

In the past, young entrepreneurs have built a variety of businesses with products such as quilts, personal beauty products, dog treats, crafts, drawings, candies and a wide variety of ideas in prior years of the CBF.

Other dates to remember are Thursday, May 6, business plans due; Thursday, May 20, business plan review; Saturday, June 5, launch party and Saturday, June 12, market day at Beal Park.

The Maryville Public Library is located at 509 North Main. The library hours are 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday.

For more information on CBF, contact Elizabeth Argo at 660.582.5281 or youthcoordinator@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org.