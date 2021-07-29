Robert Lee “Bob” Gragg, 85, Bolckow, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 4, 1936, in Burlington Jct., to Clyde and Velma Dew Gragg. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, Maryville and received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 8, 1962, he married Velda Fae Brown in Skidmore. She preceded him in death November 26, 2015.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 28 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

