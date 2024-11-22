Village Care Center is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors November Business of the Month. Located at 810 East Edwards Street, provides excellent care to its residents and was nominated for its dedicated, professional service.

According to its nomination, Village “genuinely cares about each and every resident and works hard to ensure that each resident is loved and has a sense of belonging…. Katie and her staff treat each resident as an individual, respecting what makes each of them unique.”

The staff, including its administrator, go above and beyond to provide a clean, safe environment for residents. “In today’s world it is terrifying to have to depend on others to care for your loved ones, but Village Care Center has consistently shown me and my family that good care isn’t far from home!”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.