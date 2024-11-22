More than 4,700 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 18 – 25.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts, filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox! In 2024, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 12 million children.

Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

In Maryville, the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, has set the following times and dates for drop offs: 5 to 7 pm, now through Friday, November 22; 2 to 4 pm, Saturday November 23 and Sunday, November 24; then at 8 am to 10 am, Monday, November 25.

“Samaritan’s Purse is committed to taking the Gospel to hard-to-reach places—whether its responding to a disaster or sharing God’s love through the power of a simple shoebox,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “You can show kids in need the true meaning of Christmas this year through a shoebox gift. Please prayerfully consider packing a shoebox this year.”