Carrol L. Hess, 82, of Maryville, passed from this life unexpectedly on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Carrol was born on May 17, 1940, near Clearmont to Homer Gray and Wilma Koger Hess.

He graduated from the Skidmore High School, Skidmore, and had attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. After leaving northwest Missouri, he moved to Kansas City, where he started working for the Lynn Insurance Company. He later transferred with the company to Birmingham, AL. He received many honors over the years in his insurance business. Carroll also was a cattleman and realtor.

On September 20, 1964, in Kansas City, he was united in marriage to Joyce Grimes.

Carrol was a member of the First Christian Church, Maryville, the Maryville Country Club, Elks Lodge #760, the Maryville Rotary Club, a long-time president of MIDC and was a longtime Bearcat Sports Booster. He loved to travel and has visited all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico. Carrol was very grateful to his fellow Elks members who helped him with moving when his home burned.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Carrol’s name to the First Christian Church, 201 West 3rd Street, Maryville.