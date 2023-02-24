Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns., associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/16/23. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #82041-82065.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Yellow Frog Graphics for vehicle maintenance; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies for March 2023.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Missouri Boys State, Extension Expense Report for January 2023.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed road issues that have been called or emailed to the commission.

Reviewed and signed a letter for the first phase of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant planning. Phase one entails conducting the planning and pre-construction activities on 47.20 miles of gravel roads with Nodaway County’s Polk Township. Additionally, a funding commitment documentation letter was signed.

Bids from Leete Generators and Coenen Enterprises, Inc. were received and reviewed for the generator bid opening. Also present, Christy Forney, emergency manager. After reviewing and discussing, the commissioners rejected both bids and Forney plans to look at state surplus availability.

Melissa Birdsell, Voices of Courage – Child Advocacy Center executive director and Carrie Watkins, community engagement director, met with the commission to give an update on the program, services and upcoming awareness events. An anniversary celebration will be held April 6 and an invite was given.

The commissioners met with Ben Gazaway of Cornerstone Roofing to look at the roof of the Administration Center. Gazaway will send price estimates.

Burns, along with Engle, inspected Roads #1056 and #601 in Polk Township and looked at a washed out tube on Road #290 in Union Township. A call was put in to Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call to Carah Bright regarding the County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) meeting.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/23/2023.