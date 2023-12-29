Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/21/23. The motion passed.

Approved: NACO 2024 dues invoice.

Checks: N/A

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Technology Group Solutions for equipment.

Spoke to Alert 1 Pest Control will begin their process on Thursday in all county buildings. Fixed several damaged ceiling tiles. Called several businesses in an attempt to match ceiling tiles.

Coroner Vince Shelby stopped in to discuss the FY2024 budget request he had submitted. An email was sent out to several offices to schedule a time for budget discussions.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to the City of Maryville regarding the northeast parking lot.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/28/2023.