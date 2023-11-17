Carl E. Montgomery, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born November 9, 1942, in Skidmore, to James E. and Anna B. Morton Montgomery. He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1962.

Mr. Montgomery retired from Eveready Battery in Maryville and had driven the school bus for many years for the Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District.

He was a former member of the Skidmore Christian Church, and the Elks Lodge, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, November 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Groves Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm, on Sunday, November 19 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, 2112 S. Main St, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.