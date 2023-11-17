Jason T. Barbosa, 90, Maryville, died Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 17, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Mauricio and Frances Pachita Cruz Barbosa. He was a 1951 graduate of Christian Brothers High School in St. Joseph.

Mr. Barbosa served in the United States Army. He had a long career as a hairstylist, owning salons in St. Joseph, and later in Maryville. He enjoyed his work and his clients so much, he didn’t fully retire until 2017.

He was an active member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, where he was involved with the church’s music program and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 18 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph. A parish Rosary will be at 5 pm, Friday, November 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

