Nodaway County has applied for and been granted Agri-Ready County designation by Missouri Farmers Care (MFC), a coalition of more than 40 leading Missouri agricultural groups. This designation was celebrated with the presentation of six signs for highways when travelers enter the county. Several county agriculture leaders were present on the Nodaway County Courthouse steps who spoke about their agriculture promotional experiences. Through the Agri-Ready County Designation program, MFC identifies counties that create an environment conducive to agricultural opportunity which support Missouri’s largest industry.

A group photo was taken of the County Commissioners along with FFA members and a representative of MFC.