The 2020 elected jobs that are placed on the August Primary ballot as well as the General Election in November and those who filed follows.

• North Commissioner

Republican candidate: Chris Burns

• South Commissioner

Republican candidates: Frank Myers, Joe Drake, Scott A. Walk, Charles E. Smail

Democrat candidates: David Godsey, Steve Day, Robert D. Lager, Patrick “Pat” Nelson

• Collector Treasurer

Democrat candidate: Marilyn Jenkins

• Sheriff

Republican candidates: Randy Strong, Doug Lager

Democrat candidate: Darren White

• Assessor

Democrat candidate: Rex Wallace

• Public Administrator

Republican candidate: Dee O’Riley

Democrat candidate: Diane Thomsen

• Coroner

Republican candidate: Vince Shelby

• Surveyor

Republican candidate: Adam Teale