Covid-19 Deaths/Population Map

“The Johns Hopkins (CSSE) Center for Systems Science and Engineering has developed and hosted an interactive web based dashboard to visualize and track reported COVID-19 cases/deaths in real time. This per capita map, is based on the number of deaths in each state divided by the population of that state (deaths per capita). Only nine states are above the national average. They account for 71% of the deaths. ‘Hotspot’ states such as Washington, New York & Louisiana are evident. Researchers believe it is only a matter of time before rural states will experience a significant increase in cases/deaths.”