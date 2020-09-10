Charles “Butch” Baker, 80, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, IA.

The Rosary service will be at 5:30 pm, Sunday, September 13 at St Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 pm Sunday.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Monday September 14, 2020, at the church.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Arrangements under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.