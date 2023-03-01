The Burlington Jct. City Council met at City Hall February 13 to discuss city business.

Councilman Brian Hunt accepted the Floodplain Administrator role and will work with all corresponding agencies related to the floodplains.

Jo Anna Marriott, city clerk, gave the financial report, and stated that the checking accounts have been reconciled and balanced.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report. He took his test on February 7, so he can obtain the water licenses needed to run the city’s water plant. He should know the results in a few weeks. He also gave an update on the semi-truck parking lot. Byron Clark should be finishing up the gravel project soon.

The council discussed placing emergency numbers for water-related issues on the back of water bills going forward. They will discuss this more at a future meeting.