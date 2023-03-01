At the February 13 Hopkins City Council meeting, Chief Operator Chris Bird gave a list of needed repairs and asked to put $12,000 from the Rickard Trust into the general fund.

The repairs are for the water plant and shop, including a polymer feed system for water treatment, $2,800, a pipe rack system built by Saye Machine Shop, Maryville, $3,800; and two fiberglass door replacements for water plant from Pioneer Material, Inc., St. Joseph, $5,125.

Discussion was held on whether or not to repair the city’s dump truck. It needs batteries, brakes and the frame is rusted. It was decided not to repair.

Discussion followed on a new one-ton pickup with bed and dump trailer. It is a fleet vehicle bid price of $67,000 from Thoroughbred Ford, Platte City. The council decided to sell the dump truck and the old pickup, then put the snowplow on the new truck. The board approved Bird looking into the truck. Money will be taken out of the Rickard Trust from a fund which can be used for anything. Bird is estimating delivery in the fall.

No updates were given on the building demolition. Bird has been unable to contact Nodaway Contracting, Maryville, which is undertaking the project. The water plant is completed except for painting and the above listed items.

The North Nodaway High School parking lot has stalled with the landowner to the south wanting his half of the street to become his property that was to be closed. The city has turned the project over to Superintendent Chris Turpin.

The paperwork for the closing on the bank property is ready. The city agreed to pay the Nodaway County treasurer $341.22 for the property plus $27.50 to re-title the property. This property is being deeded to the city in forgiveness of the amounts owed. Hopkins is hoping to resell the property so it can start to collect property tax.

Alderman Alan Thompson asked about the city backhoe purchased in 2019. Bird said the time to look at it would be in 2025.

In an unauthorized closed session under state statute, City Clerk Theodore Phipps notified the aldermen of an error in the financial statement that needs to be corrected. He told the aldermen the financial statement will be corrected for the March meeting.