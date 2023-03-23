The Burlington Jct. City Council held their monthly meeting on March 13 to discuss city business.

City Clerk Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. She has been working on the water billing system, and all accounts were satisfied for the month of February.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report. He stated that everything is going as planned and all reports are good. He is working on getting the equipment ready for grass mowing season, and they have replaced two water meters within the city.

The council approved the following new business. The baseball field will now be dragged for Nodaway Valley games. It was approved for a backup hard drive to be used for city computers. The City Hall walk-in door is to be replaced with weather trim, and seal and paint for four big shop doors for a total amount of $824.68. The board will look at getting help with flushing fire hydrants. The board also approved to get more gravel for the semi-truck parking lot to build up the driveway.