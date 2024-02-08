Brad Curtis Judd, 53, Pickering, died Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born March 7, 1970, in Maryville, to Larry David and Juliana Linebaugh Judd.

He was a 1988 graduate of North Nodaway R-VI School in Hopkins.

Mr. Judd had worked many years in the underground telecommunication construction business in Gardner, KS. The last several years he owned and operated his own lawn mowing business.

He was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church. He had been a member of Boy Scout Troop 64 of Pickering, and also the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He had received many scouting awards, including his Eagle Scout, and the God and Country Medal.

The funeral service was Tuesday, February 6 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Orrsburg Cemetery, Orrsburg.

Memorials are suggested to the Orrsburg Cemetery.

