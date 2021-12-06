The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, will host a book fair featuring seven area authors, Usborne Children’s Book Fair and two award-winning sculptors from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, December 11.

Authors are from St. Joseph, Savannah, Grant City, Cosby and Maryville. They will offer a selection of titles for all ages, including young adult fiction, children’s cookbooks, adult gardening and a devotional.

Usborne Books will have a large selection of new children’s books for sale. Usborne is a well-known publisher of quality-bound books for children and youth.

One-of-a-kind wood-turned bowls and utensils crafted by Maryville award-winning artist Ken Nelson will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the library’s operating fund. Northwest Missouri State University fine arts professor and ceramics artist Veronica Watkins will also have a selection of unique items for sale.