Bonnie Jean Bowman Williams, 92, Coralville, IA, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Grand Living at Bridgewater, Coralville.

She was born March 5, 1931, in Maryville, to Monroe and Inez Livengood Bowman. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1949, and attended Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, for a year and a half.

On September 1, 1949, she married Audra “Bud” L. Williams.

Mrs. Williams worked as an assistant librarian at Central Junior High, Iowa City, IA, for 17 years, and at City High School, Iowa City, for 10 years before retiring.

Services were Sunday, August 7 at the Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside services were held at Monday, August 8 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the Bud Williams Cross Country Scholarship Fund c/o ICCSD Foundation or the Iowa Library for the Blind, 524 Fourth Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Online condolences may be left at gayandciha.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.