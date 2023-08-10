Dean Edward Wright, age 87, passed away August 4, 2023 at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Dean was born February 9, 1936 near Skidmore to Burman David and Delma Josephine Albright Wright. He was born just after a horrible blizzard and given his Grandad Wright’s middle name of Edward. He and his older brother Karl were lifetime buddies, even though Karl was 11 years older.

He graduated from Skidmore High School in May, 1954 and worked for Dean Peter on the farm until the end of 1955. Then, he went to Denver, CO to work road construction on West Colfax Highway and the re-building of Buckley Air Base.

On December 9, 1958, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Fort Gordon, GA for eight weeks Basic Training at Signal School. Then, on to Fort Huachuca, AZ for Advanced Training. He was then sent to Korea to Camp Red Cloud with the 51 st Signal Battalion for 13 months where they set posts and cables from Vijamgbia to the DMZ on the 38th parallel. He was discharged from the Army on October 20, 1960. Then he served in the Air Force Reserve. He loved serving his country.

After the service, he worked for DM Fisher Construction in Maryville, where he helped build the west part of the Wilson Motel. During the winter of 1961, he worked for the Highway Department plowing snow. In August 1962, he was employed full-time by MoDOT with Kenneth Weston as his foreman. He retired September 1, 1997 as senior maintenance crew leader after 35 years.

On August 31, 1985, he married Ruth Brown at their home in Skidmore with nephew, Vic Coston officiating. Their reception followed in the basement of the old United Methodist Church in Skidmore.

Dean had belonged to the United Methodist Church in Skidmore since early childhood and had served as chairman of trustees for several years. He was also past president of the Smith Cemetery Board for years.

Service were 2 pm, Tuesday, August 8 at the Skidmore United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be sent to the Burr Oak Cemetery or the Skidmore United Methodist Church.

