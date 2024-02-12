The Maryville Community Blood Drive was held February 5 and 6 at the First Baptist Church gym. On February 6, Greg Davis, Pickering, donated for the first time in Maryville. He has recently moved from Nebraska where he has donated 67 units. Finishing up his donation, Devin Clinton-Zigler, donor care technician, bandages off his arm.

The next two blood drives will be the Northwest Missouri State University Student Senate drive 11 am to 4:30 pm, Tuesday and Wednesday, February 20 and 21 at the JW Jones Student Union Tower View Room. To register, go to savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: CZ. For more information call Callie Spunagle at 660.281.6691.

The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville blood drive will be from 10 am to 4 pm, Wednesday, February 21 in the Franciscan Room. The group code is KC68. For more information, contact Bridget Kenny at 660.562.7945 or bridget.kenny@mymlc.com.