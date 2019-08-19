The Burlington Jct. Kiwanis recently donated $10,000 to finish phase III and complete the BJ City Park ballfield.

The money will be used for ballfield safety features including fence toppers and a warning track before the fence. It will also provide roofs for the dugouts, backstop padding, a windscreen on the outfield fence and a couple of new pieces for the playground.

Other projects underway at the ballfield include the lighting of the field. The lights are in and West Nodaway board member Troy Brady is spearheading the installation project.

The BJ Blazers Baseball Association is working on the cookshack. Remaining items for it include an epoxy floor coating, counters and a sink in the food prep area. The bathrooms have already been put to use.

No plans have been made yet for a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new ballfield. The project is a joint venture by the City of Burlington Jct., West Nodaway School District, BJ Blazers Baseball Association and the community.

In addition to ballfield donations, during the current year, the Kiwanis have donated $500 per student in the foreign language club who are planning a trip in March of 2020. The club has helped families to purchase children’s glasses and one child’s shoes. The club also donated $500 to a family to assist with medical bills.

The Kiwanis sponsor an annual truck and tractor pull in June as its major fundraiser.