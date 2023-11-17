Ken Bailey “Bailey” died Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home.

He was born to Billy Mac Bailey and Wilma Jean Wray Bailey Leone.

He was married to Debbie Dyche. They later divorced.

Mr. Bailey had a successful career driving trucks. He was a long-time beer distributor for PBR and Schlitz and then over-the-road driving for Sadler Trucking and others.

The family will be holding a celebration of life from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, November 19 at Eagles, 29997 US Highway 71, Maryville.

Cremation was under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.