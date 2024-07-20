Beverly Lawson Hix, 84, Lawrence, KS, died Friday, July 12, 2024.

She was born July 24, 1939, in rural Skidmore, to Elmer and Alberta Bowman Lawson. She attended the old Lorraine School in Nodaway County.

On October 8, 1956, she married Jerry M. Hix. They lived in Booneville, Pilot Grove and Overbrook, KS. He preceded her in death December 18, 1996.

Mrs. Hix was a homemaker and talented porcelain artist.

A memorial was held Monday, July 15 at Page-Dady Funeral Home, Pilot Grove.

Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society, Lawrence, KS.

Online condolences may be left at pagedady.com/obituaries.