Shari Raye Myers, 51, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at her home.

She was born September 22, 1972, in Osceola, IA, to Phillip Ray and Marilyn Jean Husted Blunt. She grew up in Murray, IA, and graduated from high school there in 1991. She received a BS degree in child development and family studies from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville in 1996.

On June 2, 2001, she married Randall J. “Randy” Myers at the Murray Church of Christ. Mrs. Myers worked for 30 years at Maryville Living Center.

She was a member of the Murray Church of Christ.

Funeral services were Monday, July 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Maryville Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home.