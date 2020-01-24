A benefit for Natalie Harris-Erickson will be held from 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday, January 26 at the American Legion, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

The benefit dinner will feature pulled pork, hot roll, green beans, cheesy potatoes, drink and dessert. There will be a 50/50 drawing. The silent auction winners will be announced at 2 pm.

Organizing the benefit to help Harris-Erickson in her fight against cancer are her aunts, Sandy Andrews, Patty Harris and Teresa Blackford. To make a donation or for more information, call 660.541.3532 or 660.541.1265.