The filing period for board of education or city council seats in the April 7 general municipal election ended January 21.

The following is a list of those who filed:

• Jefferson – three seats available – Jeff Farnan, Derrek Schieber, Alan Gockel

• Maryville – three seats available – Sean Wiedmaier, Jason Haer, Kelley Baldwin

• Nodaway-Holt – three seats available – Eddie Stiens, Jane Hanson, Dustin Jenkins, Nick Madden, Jim Fuhrman

• North Nodaway – three seats available – Jason Thompson, Samantha Brown, Tim Blackford, Jennifer Clements, Shaundi Dobbins, Danae Halvin

• Northeast Nodaway – three seats available – Jamie Busby, Marshall Coffelt, David Atkins, Jeffrey S. Redden, Leslie Wilmes

• South Nodaway – three seats available – Rick Holtman, Pat Swinford, Janet Hilsabeck

• West Nodaway – two seats available – Troy Brady, Dennis Chitwood, Kellee Dawson

• Maryville City Council – two seats available – Rachael Martin, Benjamin Lipiec