Congregational leadership for the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have recommended the following for their monastery in Clyde:

Until at least March 30, the guest houses will be closed; no tours of the chapels will be allowed; and the convent gift shop will be closed.

The Adoration Chapel is still open for Liturgy of the Hours. Public Masses are still taking place with these restrictions: guests are to keep some distance between themselves and others; there will be no physical contact for the Sign of Peace; and the Sisters request anyone who normally receives communion on the tongue to receive in the hand or wait until the end of the communion line to receive. If Bishop Johnston closes public Masses in the Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese, the chapel will be closed for Mass also.

If you have any questions, please call (660) 944-2221. The Sisters continue to hold each in prayer.