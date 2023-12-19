The Source Executive Director Gwen Knowles accepts a $5,000 check from James and Johnna Beemer and their son, Dakota Beemer, December 7. Not pictured was Brittany Beemer.

The money is from the Northwest Showdown Truck and Tractor pull held last May. Plans are underway to hold the showdown, including the pull, show and shine, along with additional events, in 2024.

The Source was selected for the variety of services for all ages it offers at no charge. The Beemers were impressed with how it helps mothers and children in need. The money is to help with the new building The Source is currently constructing. Knowles said the needs are at the highest amount The Source has seen in its 10 years.