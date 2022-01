The Northwest Missouri Beebusters monthly meeting is from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, January 10 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville. Anyone who is interested in bees is welcome to attend.

Beekeeping classes will be offered from 1 to 5 pm, Saturday, January 8 and Saturday, February 12 at Northwest Technical School. Cost is $12 each. Register by calling 660.582.3022.