In May, the Northwest Missouri region of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) presented the 2023/24 Exemplary New Principal of the Year award to Northeast Nodaway Principal Heidi Beatty.

MoASSP is a professional organization committed to the on-going improvement of secondary education, the professional development of middle level and high school principals, and programs for the youth of Missouri. The Mission of MoASSP is to improve secondary education through positive leadership and the enhancement of student performance.

The award goes to a full-time principal in their first three years that has had a positive impact on student learning and the educational program as a whole.

Beatty will also serve a one year term ending on June 30, 2025 as the president of the NW MoASSP group that meets monthly in St. Joseph. The group meets and focuses on connection and growth within secondary education.